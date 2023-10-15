Gold Beach gets all-terrain chair for those with mobility challenges

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Gold Beach community is getting access to a brand new electric all-terrain track chair.

Its courtesy of a partnership between David’s Chair and Oregon Parks Forever.

Gold Beach is the seventh location with a track chair.

The Medford non-profit hopes to eventually have ten locations along the Oregon coast.

The chairs help mobility challenged visitors access off road locations and give them the ability to get into nature, which can be extremely difficult to do in a regular wheelchair.

The Gold Beach Visitor Center’s Ruth Dixon said, “it’s kind of a dual-purpose thing here. Tourists are going to come visit us because we have this new opportunity for them to get down and get their feet in the sand, so to speak. And I can help our community, along with my team by letting our folks that live here finally get a chance to get back to the beach.”

The new track chair will be stationed at the Gold Beach Visitor’s Center.

To reserve the chair, you can go to the David’s Chair website, under the Gold Beach location tab.

