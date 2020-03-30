Self-service fueling in Oregon meant to protect gas attendants from coronavirus

We spoke with the lawyers who represent the Oregon Fuels Association.
They say the goal is to move to attended self-service of fuel, meaning gas station attendants will avoid face-to-face contact and instead will be sanitizing the fuel equipment.
“Now by re-purposing them to clean these now public interfacing machines, the pumps and the key pads, it’s going to be cleaner than most door handles, door knobs that you interact with in the public,” said Mike Freese.
Freese wants to remind everyone that self-service is optional for gas stations.
