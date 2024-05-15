Semi truck rollover on Highway 62 causes traffic delays

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Rogue Valley Expressway southbound is closed due to semi-truck rollover.

Rogue Valley Expressway southbound is closed at Agate Road and Highway 62.

No one was injured in the crash.

Oregon state police is investigating the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the expressway will remain closed for a few hours while OSP investigates, and the road is cleared.

