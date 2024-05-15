BLM hosting public meetings for Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument plan

MEDFORD, Ore.- BLM is hosting public meetings to discuss the draft management plan for the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

According to Lauren Brown, Field Manager for BLM’s Ashland Field Office, the National Monument has grown to protect over 113,000 acres of federally owned land. Brown says the monument is currently managed under three separate management plans, but with the draft plan, management of the monument will be more consistent. She says the draft plan has many alternatives that update guidelines to better protect important biological, historical, and public resources. She believes BLM’s preferred alternative hits all the necessary marks.

“What we thought was the best balance of protection of the objects and values for which the monument was designated as well as still being able to have people enjoy the monument through recreation,” Brown said.

Brown says they’re still looking for public feedback for the draft plan to make sure there’s nothing they’ve missed. The next BLM public meeting is on Thursday May 16th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Klamath Community College. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 458-246-8861. You can also leave a comment on BLM’s ePlanning site by going to https://bit.ly/CSNMplan.

