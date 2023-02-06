Sen. Jeff Merkley holds town hall in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore – U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley was in the Rogue Valley for a pair of in-person town halls.

In his first round of in-person town halls this weekend since the pandemic began, Senator Merkley honored Mercy Flights Explorers Post 131. The program trains kids ages 14 to 20 on emergency medical procedures.

Senator Merkley presented the group with an American flag that has flown over the nation’s capital.

During the town hall, Senator Merkley spoke with Jackson County residents, about their concerns about local issues like healthcare, mental health treatment, and wildfires, as well as national issues like the ongoing war in Ukraine, and concerns about China.

“I didn’t know this was something Senator Merkley made a habit of doing I think it’s great. My question was generally expressing my state of worry and fear for my children every day sending them off to school. I feel like Senator Merkley didn’t address the issue I was hoping for which is gun control,” said Gwyn Nichol, town hall attendee.

Nichol said she feels the town hall was well received by the people in attendance.

Senator Merkley also spoke about current efforts that are being made to help people across the state and right here in Southern Oregon, like the approval of 145 Community-Initiated Projects across the state.

“I think it’s 13 projects over the last two years funded through the community initiative projects. I come from a rural mill town of Myrtle Creek, so I take some extra pleasure in being able to help Southern Oregon towns and rural parts of the state,” said Senator Jeff Merkley.

Senator Merkley said federal funding has been approved for Southern Oregon University, for its efforts to use 100% renewable energy, and for Grants Pass’s water treatment plant relocation among others.

Senator Merkley said he has proposed the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, which would ban hedge funds from owning large numbers of homes.