Local high school teacher honored as one of the best in the state

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local high school speech and debate teacher is being recognized for being one of the best in the state.

The National Federation of State High School Associations awarded South Medford High School teacher Caroline Campbell, with the Outstanding Speech and Debate Educator Award.

She’s credited for transforming the speech and debate club into a class at South Medford.

The program has had a number of state champions in OSAA speech and debate events. She said the award represents all the hard work her students have done.

“Our students are amazing. They work incredibly hard, and they have numerous awards just at local tournaments and then at some large tournaments and college tournaments as well. They’ve won a number of individual state titles,” said Campbell.

Campbell said the school sends roughly 15 to 20 students to different tournaments every year.

She’s also held several positions, such as president of the Oregon High School Speech League Coaches Association in the past.