Sen. Jeff Merkley to host 435th Town Hall on Tuesday

KLAMATH COUNTY, ORE. — Senator Jeff Merkley plans to hold a virtual town hall meeting for Klamath County residents on Tuesday, March 9.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions—even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
If you are interested in participating, the event starts at 4pm.
To join on a computer, smartphone or tablet: click here.
On the phone: call 415-527-5035; access code 199 835 6968
