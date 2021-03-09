Home
Traditional high school football kicked off last week

MEDFORD, Ore. — Traditional high school football made a big come-back Friday night!

North Medford High School’s athletic director says the first real game was exciting for everyone involved.

North Medford High School recently played Grants Pass High School and won!

Athletic Director Mack McConaghy says they’re already prepping for their game in Tualatin.

“The game against Grants Pass was just a great microcosm of what these kids and parents have gone through, and it couldn’t have played out better. It was exactly how you want people to persevere through the negativity and the odds and they did an amazing job doing it,” said McConaghy.

He says the next goal to tackle is finding a safe way for fans to watch the games from the stadium.

