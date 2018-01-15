Home
Sen. Merkley hosts town hall in Josephine County

Grants Pass, Ore.- Hundreds of people came out to Grants Pass High School Monday night to hear from U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in his eighth town hall this year.

The senator addressed a number of national topics including a possible government shutdown and the new tax bill.

“The vast amount of benefits go to the very wealthiest in our country,” Sen. Merkley said.

He also mentioned local concerns such as oil and gas drilling off the Oregon coast and the upcoming vote on Measure 101.

Grants Pass teacher, Bob Bath has attended Merkley’s previous town halls and says the senator has Oregonian’s best interest in mind.

“He represents working class families and building the middle class,” Bath said.

As an teacher, he says Measure 101 has a big impact in the classroom.

“If my students can’t hear me, can’t see me, can’t get glasses, can’t get dental care, they’re not going to be thinking about learning,” He said. “They can’t perform at their best, it’s that simple.”

While a wide range of topics were covered, Sen. Merkley left the audience with one final point.

“If we are all engaged in that pursuit of using our time an energy to make this world a better place than indeed our community, our state, our nation will be a better place.”

Monday’s town hall is one of several Sen. Merkley has held in Oregon over the last few days and part of an effort to visit every Oregon county every year.

