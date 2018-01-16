RCC one step closer to new technical training center

White City, Ore.- Rogue Community College has broken ground on its new technical training center.
The 15,000 square-foot building is going in next to the Table Rock campus in White City.
“Today represents our really big steps in expansion of those programs with the creation of state of the art facilities to train people for those jobs,” Cathy Kemper-Pelle, RCC President said.
Rogue Community College says the center will enhance education for students allowing them to learn the newest technologies. It will be home to several career technical programs including manufacturing, mechatronics, and welding.
“Students can come out here and they can see the kind of equipment that’s going to be used in the workplace, and they can experiment with it, play with it, do projects and even have opportunities to meet with industry employers,” she said.
The project is funded in part by a $20 million bond approved by voters in 2016.
School leaders expect to start classes in the new facility this fall.