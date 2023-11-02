Senate passes housing and transportation investments for Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Senate passes critical affordable housing and transportation infrastructure investments for Oregon.

This included the city of North Bend receiving $4 million.

According to Senator Jeff Merkley’s office, the funding will go towards demolishing the old Coos County Annex and constructing new and affordable workforce housing. The building will provide housing for critically needed workers in the education, public safety, logistics, and healthcare industries.

The bill is also providing Sutherlin with $650,000 to provide emergency shelter. With the funding, the city is planning to develop 13 acres of land and build a 17 thousand square foot building. The space will provide services to address health, finances, or other barriers to securing stable housing for the homeless.

Additionally, $400,000 is going to the Oregon Wildlife Heritage Foundation to secure wildlife crossings on I-5. The money will be used to complete the designing and engineering for fencing to accompany the two wildlife over-crossings in Southern Oregon. They aim to help keep deer, elk, bears, and other wildlife from being hit while trying to cross the interstate.

The infrastructure investments were included in the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) Bill. It will expand over 20 critical community-initiated projects across the state, according to the press release.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.