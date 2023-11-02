Flash Flood Watch issued for Smith River burn scar area

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Southern and Western Oregon, including parts of Curry and Josephine Counties.

The watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries says heavy rain can result in landslides as well as debris flows in and near burned areas from recent wildfires. This includes the Smith River Complex burn area.

Debris flows can contain boulders and logs moved in a fast-moving slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. The Department says debris flows move faster than a person can run.

People, buildings, and roads below steep slopes and near the mouths of canyons may be at a higher risk.

If your home, work, or route is in a watch area:

Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio, or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together.

Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream.

Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.

For more landslide and debris flow information: https://www.oregon.gov/dogami/landslide/Pages/debrisflow.aspx

