Senator Wyden answers questions in virtual town hall

SOUTHERN OREGON — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is visiting southern Oregon this weekend and stopping to talk to residents in Douglas and Josephine counties.

The senator hosted virtual town hall meetings over Facebook live.

He visited Grants Pass and Medford to answer a broad range of questions.

He covered voting rights, public land research, problems with illegal marijuana grows, as well as taking down the price of medication.

“As long as I have this incredible opportunity, this is the way we’re going to do it – we’re going to listen, get input, we’re going to work together to get common ground like we did with secure rural schools,” he said during the virtual town hall.

If you missed the live-stream and would like to watch it in full, visit the People’s Town Hall Facebook page.

Oregonians who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden can do so through a Google sheet provided on his website.

We sat down with Senator Wyden today for an exclusive interview – you can catch it on Monday during NBC5 News at 5 and 6 pm.