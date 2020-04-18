Home
Senator Wyden holds virtual town hall

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Ron Wyden (D) held a virtual town hall on Facebook Friday morning.

He addressed several topics ranging from coronavirus testing to unemployment benefits.

The senator also talked about his frustrations with the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

“The Paycheck Protection Program, talk about rubbing salt into injury,” said Senator Wyden.

He says one major restaurant chain got millions!

“We just learned that Ruth Chris got $30-million out of the Paycheck Protection Program. What a surprise,” said Senator Wyden.

Click HERE to watch the virtual town hall.

