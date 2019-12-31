Several people arrested during traffic stop, warrant for firearms

MEDFORD, Ore. — Five people are facing criminal charges following an investigation that began with a police chase on Friday.
On December 27th, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to pull over an unlicensed car on Highway 62 near Shady Cove. The car took off, but then drove onto a private driveway where it was stopped. 30-year-old Michael Herlikofer was arrested on three warrants for Failure to Appear; Attempting to Elude a Police Officer-Vehicle; Giving False Information to Police Officer; Distribution of Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance. 27-year-old, Tiffany Burke, was lodged for a probation violation detainer initially. JCSO says deputies found drugs on Burke while she was being booked at the jail.
As a result of that traffic stop, and evidence found during the search of the car, the investigation continued into this case. That lead deputies to serve a search warrant Monday morning in the 3800 block of Antelope Road in White City. The warrant was for firearms. JCSO says during the search, Jamie Castro hid in a garage, and would not come out. After using tear gas, and flash-bang devices, deputies went in and took Castro into custody.
Castro was lodged on an Oregon State Parole Board Parole Violation; Failure to Appear on Dangerous Drugs charges from Josephine County, Resisting Arrest and Interfering With a Police Officer. One other person was arrested for a warrant. A third person was cited for drug charges.
The case remains under investigation.