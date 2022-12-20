Several people arrested in White City connected to vandalism

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Several people were arrested in White City, connected to graffiti vandalism.

The arrests were made in two separate incidents in early December. The first on December 6th near the 7700 block of Harlan Drive.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Darian Bradd and 20-year-old Raul Avina were arrested for criminal mischief.

Authorities also found a 3rd suspect 22-year-old Andrew Boortz who had an illegally concealed handgun and Oxycodone.

Two days later there was another incident. Reports of two men posing in front of graffiti with a handgun.

Police say one of the suspects was a 17-year-old juvenile on house arrest. He was taken to a juvenile detention center.