Sex offender who assaulted Grants Pass woman will spend more than 10 years in prison

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A convicted sex offender will spend over 10 years in jail after he was arrested for breaking into a Grants Pass apartment in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting a woman.
Back in February, police say 25-year-old Dillon Ritchason broke into a unit at Riverwood Apartments in the early morning hours and sexually assaulted a 63-year-old woman.
Ritchason pleaded guilty to rape in the first degree, two counts of burglary, and strangulation.
Today, he was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison along with over 11 years of post-prison supervision.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.