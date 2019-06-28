Home
Sex offender who assaulted Grants Pass woman will spend more than 10 years in prison

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A convicted sex offender will spend over 10 years in jail after he was arrested for breaking into a Grants Pass apartment in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting a woman.

Back in February, police say 25-year-old Dillon Ritchason broke into a unit at Riverwood Apartments in the early morning hours and sexually assaulted a 63-year-old woman.

Ritchason pleaded guilty to rape in the first degree, two counts of burglary, and strangulation.

Today, he was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison along with over 11 years of post-prison supervision.

