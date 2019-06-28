ID theft suspect arrested in Medford drug investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman was arrested after two search warrants were served at a Medford home and a business.
The Medford Police Department said on June 27, officers with the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team executed two search warrants in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.
One of the warrants was for a residence at 1036 West 12th Street in Medford. The other was served at Creaciones La Muneca located at 1712 Main Street in Medford.
According to MPD, a large amount of currency related to drug activity was seized. More evidence was found related to identity theft.
42-year-old Teresa Gonzalez was arrested for three counts of identity theft.
The investigation remains ongoing.