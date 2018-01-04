Shady Cove discusses recreational marijuana sales

SHADY COVE, Ore. — Shady Cove city councilors are discussing if the ban on recreational sales should be lifted.
Citizens voted to ban recreational marijuana dispensaries in the 2016 election, an issue that came down to just two votes.
Medical dispensaries have been allowed, however, the city’s only medical dispensary closed their doors on January 1st. The owners say it’s too expensive to operate as a medical only dispensary. They say if recreational was allowed, they could afford to reopen and bring more products at a lower cost.
The mayor brought the discussion to the council and the public Thursday evening.
“There are things that could help me have a better quality of life that you had in your store. I miss it. If it’s available recreationally, I’m going to be a customer,” said one resident in favor of allowing recreational sales.
“So, if this was voted for or against a couple of years ago, then why can’t we go through that same process again?” said another resident.
Tonight’s meeting was just a discussion, no action was taken.