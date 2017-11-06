Home
Sheriff’s office cracks down on illegal pot

Klamath Falls, Or.- The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on illegal marijuana grows.

According to Klamath County  Sheriff Chris Kaber, the effort began this summer after an influx of complaints came in from citizens and business owners.

The sheriff’s office hired an additional person to investigate grow site complaints.

While they have dozens to investigate so far 27 grow sites have been visited. Of the eight Oregon medical marijuana program sites they went to, only one was operating legally. Eight people have been arrested, and nearly 500 plants have been seized.

The sheriff says they will continue to combat illegal grows and already have a growing list for 2018.

