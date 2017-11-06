Selma trailer fire sends one person to hospital

Selma, Or.- A fire that sent one person to the hospital is under investigation tonight.
It happened this morning in Selma near Forest Creek and Thompson Creek.
When the Illinois Valley Fire District arrived, they found a trailer up in flames. One of the occupants of the trailer received first and second degree burns and was taken to a local hospital.
The Red Cross is assisting the people affected.
NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master's in journalism.
Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.
During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.
When Karen isn't reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: