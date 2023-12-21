Shh it’s a surprise! Drive-by parade for local woman fighting cancer

GOLD HILL ,Ore. – Happening Thursday night, the family and friends of a local woman who was recently diagnosed with cancer are gathering for a big parade to drive by her house and show support as she continues to fight.

Danielle Conroy celebrated her 40th birthday in August, but in October she was diagnosed with a very rare form of Hodgkins Lymphoma. She was immediately put on an aggressive chemo treatment that she will have to be on for at least six months.

A competitive power lifter and Branch Manager at Banner Bank, she normally lives a very active lifestyle. But, due to the affects from the chemo and her weakened immune system, she has been unable to work and is confined to her house for the time being.

“She’ll give back 110% of her efforts without expecting anything in return, that’s just who she is,” said Danielle’s best friend, Natalie Williams. “She has a very warm heart, 99% of the time she’s smiling and she has a super positive attitude which is really infectious. And obviously, coming from a competitive type person, power lifting and hosting parties all year long to not being able to do any of that is just devastating.”

Danielle also has a deep love for Christmas, so tonight at 6:30 pm the community is invited to meet at the Moose Lodge parking lot in Gold Hill with cars decorated in festive lights and decorations. Danielle has no idea this is happening, so when the parade starts, her husband Dave is going to bring her outside for the surprise.

“I’m just going to text him and say ‘okay we’re ready!’ and he’s just going to bring her down and have her sit. It’s a surprise!” Williams said. “I’ve got about 20 cars confirmed, obviously the more the better! And we just hope that it brings her a big smile on her face and even though she cant hug us or come close to us, at least she can see us from a distance.”

The key word there is surprise! Now we know it may not stay that way with this story being reported through the news, but if you know Danielle, please don’t tell her!

The parade drive-by in front of her house will begin right at 7:00 pm and the Grinch will also be there with a bucket, collecting Christmas cards and donations for Danielle.

If you can’t make it to the parade, but still want to help out, here are the links for how to help give financial support:

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/u/Danielle-Conroy-8 Zelle: Danielle Conroy 541-690-6612 Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/…/danielles-fight-against… Fundraiser shirt & beanie through Cascade Athletic Supply: https://danielleconroyfundraiser.itemorder.com/shop/home/

