Suspect who killed woman with soup can may not be fit to stand trial

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The man police say beat a woman to death with a can of soup last month may not be mentally fit to stand trial.

Anthony Lee Siple Jr., 22, was in court Tuesday for the alleged murder of Jessa Delyon near North Medford High School.

Delyon was taken off life support earlier this month.

Siple’s attorney said he was mentally unfit to stand trial or understand the charges he’s facing.

Siple previously pleaded not guilty.

Deputy District Attorney Wade Hilsher says if a suspect is found unfit, it is against the law to proceed with a trial.

“Fitness to proceed is a constitutional requirement,” Hilsher said. “It’s the job of the judge, the defense, and the prosecution to make sure we don’t go to trial on someone who’s not fit to proceed. Essentially, we should not ever be in trial where that is in question.”

Siple will have to be evaluated by medical professionals before a decision is made regarding a trial.

