Shooting at apartment complex near North Medford High School

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are searching for a shooting suspect in East Medford in areas near North Medford High School.

They’ve been searching for the suspect since late Tuesday morning.

While details are scarce, police say this case is not connected to two weekend shootings.

At around 10:50 Tuesday morning, there were calls of shots fired at the Grandview Garden Apartments, on the northwest corner of Roberts Road and North Keene Way Drive.

At this time, no arrests have been made and police are still investigating.

Police arrived at the Grandview Garden Apartments in East Medford late Tuesday morning and found a gunshot victim.

They say they transported him to the hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

MPD’s Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said,

“We were able to kind of determine that the shooting had occurred near his apartment, but we don’t know why at this point or how that worked.”

The investigation led police to find surveillance video, which showed a man in a grey hoodie, fleeing the scene.

They say he ran toward a nearby neighborhood on Roberts Road.

Police say they aren’t sure it’s the suspect, but they do believe he is involved.

Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said,

“We have that neighborhood locked down, we’re searching it with dogs and drones, trying to find anything we can within that neighborhood that would help us find that person and find what their involvement in this case was.”

Police were seen going door to door Tuesday afternoon in the neighborhood, which is near schools like North Medford High School.

It and both Lincoln and Kennedy Elementary went into what’s called ‘secure status.’

Classes continued as normal, with students kept inside as security around the perimeter of the campus is reinforced.

After searching the area, MPD was able to open Roberts Road back up and those schools were able to ease their security.

Medford School District’s director of Security, Ron Havniear said,

“Our schools in the impacted area are in a precautionary secure and then we’ll do a normal release with our buses and walkers and we’ll just follow up that with some good communication to parents and afford them the opportunity to pick up and at least be aware of what’s going on in the impacted area.”

This is the third shooting incident in Medford, in the past five days.

School security say that they’re emphasizing safety and training.

Havniear said,

“It’s disheartening to see, but really our responses are a reflection and extension of our training, and we just want to fall back on that and keep students and staff safe, 100 percent.”

Nearby residents also say that they’re shocked at the recent incidents.

But police say none of the recent shootings are related.

David Herbelin lives near the shooting scene and said,

“I mean like, there’s other parts of Medford that of course have activity and stuff like that. But this is a lot like nicer of an area, for it to be in this kind of area, it’s definitely difficult to hear. Just hopefully this stuff stops.”

Right now, police have concluded their search in East Medford, but a suspect has still not been located.

They say they are actively working leads and will provide updates on the case when available.

If you have any information, you are urged to reach out to local law enforcement.

