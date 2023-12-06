Trial date set for Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping woman

MEDFORD, Ore. – The trial for the Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping a woman in Seattle and holding her inside a makeshift ‘prison cell,’ will start next spring.

Negasi Zuberi will go to trial in March.

Zuberi faces charges of felony kidnapping and transporting a woman with sexual intent, from Seattle to his home in Klamath Falls.

The new trial date is set for March 25th, 2024.

At the same time, Zuberi’s attorney has asked for the case to be dismissed, because they claim that the main evidence the prosecutors have are pictures of the makeshift cell.

The filing claims the cell was destroyed between 24 to 72 hours after the suspect’s arrest.

