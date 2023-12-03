Shooting outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A shooting took place just outside the entrance to Buffalo Wild Wings Friday night (12/1/2023), around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward, away from the scene.

Medford Police say the victim is in very serious condition at a local hospital.

MPD says an officer on patrol nearby, found the victim lying on the ground next to the front door and immediately began providing medical aid.

Responding officers located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle just a few miles away.

18-year-old Grants Pass man Joseph Larry Lopez was arrested soon after.

Lopez is charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and assault in the first degree.

Police believe that a confrontation between two groups of people led to the shooting in front of Buffalo Wild Wings.

MPD declined an interview request but did say the victim was in surgery this morning.

