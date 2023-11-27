New Jackson County Fair manager

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair Board has hired a new manager for the Expo.

According to the fair board, Pamela J. Fyock will be the new manager of the Jackson County Expo.

The board says, Fyock has experience in event promoting as well as fundraising.

She also has experience in the fairgrounds industry, including the California State Fair, Sacramento County Fair and more.

Fyock says she’s excited to be coming to the rogue valley.

Fyock said, “I said, ‘wow this is a great opportunity, and this could be the biggest venue in Southern Oregon.’ I’m just excited to get up there, roll my sleeves up, and build on a great foundation and head into the future.”

Fyock says that the first big project will be the Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo, in the spring.

