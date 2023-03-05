Shots fired at Wendy’s in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Multiple police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Wendy’s on highway 99 in Medford.

Medford Police said at around 10:30 pm on March 3rd, they arrived at the scene and found multiple shell casings. No one appeared to be injured on the scene.

After investigating police said 47-year-old Gershon Orozco was in an argument with two people over money, and he fired multiple shots into the air.

Police said the victims started to drive away when Orozco also fired multiple shots at their vehicle.

Police said Orozco was taken into custody without incident, but the firearm was not recovered.

He is being charged with attempted assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.