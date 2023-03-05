Polar Plunge raises $53,000 for the Special Olympics

MEDFORD, Ore. – A huge group of people turned out in the snow and rain to take the Polar Plunge in Medford.

Around 30 teams took the plunge to help raise money for the Special Olympics of Southern Oregon.

Organizers said this was one of the biggest years ever in its 15-year history, raising around $53,000 during the event.

Local police and fire departments from Eagle Point to Ashland came out to take the plunge and show their support, as well as many other local teams from local schools and businesses.

NBC5’s Sunrise Team helped MC the event and even took the plunge themselves. Organizers said it was great to see so many people turn out to help support the cause.

“I couldn’t feel a whole lot when I first jumped in, and then once I got out of the water then it all started to feel all the emotions,” said NBC5’s Marcus Veal. “It’s great to have the support, it’s a good way for people with disabilities to get to know each other as well as being able to learn new skills,” said Special Olympics Athlete, Eric Thompson.

The event also featured a costume contest, with some people even taking their costumes into the frigid waters.

Organizers said they are still accepting donations to the Special Olympics; you can donate here.