Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying shooter

Mariah Mills
Posted by by Mariah Mills November 22, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 22, 2021
MONTAGUE, Ca. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help identifying vehicles or persons of interest in a recent shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in Montague around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday night. It says it received multiple reports of gunshots heard near the Montague Community Center.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation determined multiple bullets struck the center.

It asks that if you have private home surveillance within a 3 -4 block radius of the center, between 7 and 10 p.m, to contact the office.

Their phone number is 530-841-2900.

NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.