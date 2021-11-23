Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying shooter

MONTAGUE, Ca. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help identifying vehicles or persons of interest in a recent shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in Montague around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday night. It says it received multiple reports of gunshots heard near the Montague Community Center.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation determined multiple bullets struck the center.

It asks that if you have private home surveillance within a 3 -4 block radius of the center, between 7 and 10 p.m, to contact the office.

Their phone number is 530-841-2900.