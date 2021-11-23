With boosters approved, Jackson County Public Health says it’s at full capacity

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Expo is now offering boosters for everyone over the age of 18. Jackson County Public Health said it’s been busy.

The Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic at the Expo is open from Sunday-Thursday. The county said they’ve been vaccinating about 200 people per day. A demand that they said has been a challenge at times due to lack of labor.

“People accessing the boosters have been a little bit difficult, I will definitely acknowledge that. It’s due to a lot of factors that we weren’t dealing with when the vaccine first came out,” said Tanya Phillips, Jackson Co. Public Health.

The agency said some of those factors are juggling a number of different vaccines at one location.

Jackson Co. Public Health said to expect a wait if you go to the Drive-Thru Clinic at the Expo. The agency recommends getting a booster two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the Pfizer and Moderna doses.

For more information on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine/ booster click HERE.