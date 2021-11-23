With boosters approved, Jackson County Public Health says it’s at full capacity

Katie Streit
Posted by by Katie Streit November 22, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 22, 2021

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Expo is now offering boosters for everyone over the age of 18. Jackson County Public Health said it’s been busy.

The Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic at the Expo is open from Sunday-Thursday. The county said they’ve been vaccinating about 200 people per day. A demand that they said has been a challenge at times due to lack of labor.

“People accessing the boosters have been a little bit difficult, I will definitely acknowledge that. It’s due to a lot of factors that we weren’t dealing with when the vaccine first came out,” said Tanya Phillips, Jackson Co. Public Health.

The agency said some of those factors are juggling a number of different vaccines at one location.

Jackson Co. Public Health said to expect a wait if you go to the Drive-Thru Clinic at the Expo. The agency recommends getting a booster two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the Pfizer and Moderna doses.

For more information on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine/ booster click HERE.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]