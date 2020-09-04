Siskiyou Community Food Bank opens bowling alley as nonprofit

YREKA, Calif. — A bowling alley in Yreka is opening back up today… As a nonprofit.
The Siskiyou Community Food Bank owns the building the Siskiyou Lane Bowling Center is located in. The lease ran out for the last managers and with the pandemic, the bowling alley has been closed for months. Updated guidelines in California, allow bowling alleys to reopen at 25% capacity.
With Yreka residents searching for something to do, the food bank decided they would open it themselves.
“They’re very excited to have it open again and I’ve, you know, had people thank us for doing it because our area needs some kind of activity,” Laura Leach,Siskiyou Community Food Bank Executive Director, said.
Leach says five previous employees are volunteering to run it and they are accepting donations. The bowling alley is also stepping up cleaning and enforcing social distancing.
They’re open Thursdays and Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.
