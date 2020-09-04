Home
Air quality advisory issued for Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Smoke is drifting over much of our region, from fires in northern California. This prompted an air quality advisory for Jackson County through Saturday night.

The National Weather Service, says the smoke will hopefully start clearing up in the next few days.

“The way it started off, the winds were coming from the south, southeast, which pushed the smoke into our area. However, today we are seeing the winds turning more suddenly and it’s going to push the smoke farther to the east,” Jay Stockton, senior forecaster, said.

The weather service also warns of extremely hot temperatures over the weekend.

