Siskiyou county SAR rescues woman after car gets stuck in snow

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Bunny Flat recreation area to respond to a report of a car stuck in deep snow on Wednesday.
According to police, Lydia Briggs from Massachusetts was traveling into the area from Everett Memorial Highway on Sunday but her car got stuck when she encountered heavy snow after the recent storms. SCSCO’s Search and Rescue Coordinator, Deputy Mike Burns, reached Briggs by phone and she told him she was nearly out of food and she was using melted snow as drinking water. She was also running her car periodically to stay warm and had only less than a quarter tank of gas left.
SCSO’s SAR team tried to get a snowmobile and Sno-Cat to Briggs, but due to the heavy snow in the area, the snowmobile and Sno-Cat couldn’t get to her. SCSO’s SAR team was then assisted by Siskiyou County Road Department Crew to help clear the roads to reach her. They were able to clear the roadway by Thursday morning around 10:30.
Officials want to warn people in the area to be aware of the changing weather and avoid roadways and recreational area in higher elevations. If you choose to travel to Bunny Flat or other mountain attractions during the winter, be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions and avoid the areas if possible.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.