One dead after two vehicle crash in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, March 1 around 4:30 P.M., Oregon State Police, and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 16.

According to OSP, 75-year-old Maurice Deets and 49-year-old passenger Matthew Deets were traveling northbound on Hwy 211 when their vehicle crossed over the center line and hit the oncoming vehicle. 48-year-old Beverly Parker was the driver of the oncoming vehicle and had minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

The driver, Maurice Deets, sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Portland while the passenger, Matthew Deets, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The highway was closed for approximately five and a half hours. OSP says they’re still unsure what caused the vehicle to cross into the southbound lane.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Molalla Police Department, Molalla Fire Department, AMR, Life Flight, and ODOT assisted OSP.

