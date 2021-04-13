Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office creates new drug enforcement team

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ca. — A new enforcement team in Siskiyou County is focusing on the prevention of organized crime and drug trafficking.
Siskiyou County Sheriff, Jeremiah LaRue, says the ‘Criminal Interdiction Unit’ has already made 3 arrests, issued numerous citations, and seized $85,000 since the unit was established.
Sheriff LaRue says 2 people are currently working on the team full-time.
“I hope people realize that there is a lot of drug trafficking that occurs throughout both Oregon, California into Washington, so we hope this team will help not only Siskiyou County, but it will help all of our states,” said Sheriff LaRue.
The unit is currently targeting specific criminal activities around Siskiyou County.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.