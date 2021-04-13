City of Gold Hill issues water boil advisory

GOLD HILL, Ore. — The City of Gold Hill is issuing a water boil advisory, due to potentially harmful bacteria being in the water from aged piping and valves.
The city says that 1st and 2nd Avenue, as well as the side streets below them, are being directly affected.
The City Manager, Jessica Simpson, says drinking the water unboiled can make people sick.
She says it’s a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
Simpson says people need to boil water for a full minute.
She adds that the water break is being repaired.
The issue is expected to be resolved in the next 72 hours.
