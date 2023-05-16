Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Happy Camp woman

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people with any information about a missing woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lynne Siewert was last seen driving her black Chevy truck in the Happy Camp area on April 20th.

Family members said her truck was found abandoned on China Grade Road off Highway 96.

Deputies said a search was made on the truck and its surrounding area, but there’s been no sign of Siewert or where she could have gone.

Deputies said her vehicle has not provided any new leads in the search.

“I don’t believe that there’s anything that we’ve ruled out just yet. We are looking everywhere; we’re turning over every stone trying to find her. I don’t think there’s a lead we’ve ruled out quite yet because we want to leave all of our options open to be able and follow any lead that pops up and hopefully find her,” said Deputy, Aaron Jacobsen.

Jacobsen said the Sheriff’s Office is keeping its leads on this case private at this time.

If anyone has any information about Siewert’s whereabouts they are asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 841-2900.

