Award-winning movie showcases Southern Oregon fires

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A special screening of an award-winning indie movie is being shown in the Rogue Valley.

The movie is called “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire” and it follows escaping the historic Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

The movie then examines other recent major fires in the West, including here in Oregon with the Almeda and South Obenchain fires.

The documentary’s intention is to inspire people to reimagine their relationship with wildfire, especially as climate change grows more extreme.

The movie’s Executive Producer Ralph Bloemers said that his personal ties to the Almeda and South Obenchain fires inspired elements of the film.

“I knew somebody that died in the fire, I had a lot of friends that lost their homes in the fire, and I went into those communities while they were still burning with one of my friends to see if his home survived,” Bloemers said. “And I just felt like we needed to expand the film to include those elements.”

Bloemers said that the film will be released on a variety of streaming platforms, including Apple TV and YouTube, on June 13th.

In the meantime, you could also see the movie at SouthGate Cinemas in Grants Pass through May 18th.

If you’re located on the coast, the Egyptian Theater in Coos Bay will have a special showing on Saturday, May 20th.

