Josephine County Foundation donates one million dollars to firefighters

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Foundation is celebrating one million dollars donated to local rural fire departments.

JCF as a part of its annual awards banquet Tuesday is celebrating the million dollars it raised over the last five years.

The non-profit said this was done through their SAFE Program, where local students help to write grants and fundraise for new firefighter equipment.

The organization is also giving back to some of the students who helped them reach their million-dollar milestone.

“We will be giving away $10,000 tomorrow, to local seniors for scholarships. Those are for students that have worked hard with the non-profit and show great growth and leadership with the foundation,” said Andrea Bennett, Program Manager for JCF.

Bennett said more than $200,000 of the million, will be donated to Applegate Valley, Butte Falls, Williams, and others for new equipment.

The banquet starts May 15th at the Josephine County Fairgrounds from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

