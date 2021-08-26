Sky Lakes Medical Center opens second COVID-19 isolation unit

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, is beginning to feel the same COVID-19 burden Rogue Valley hospitals are facing. On Monday, it opened a second COVID isolation unit, because of the rapid influx of patients.
Wednesday, it has a total of 21 Covid patients in its isolation units and intensive care unit. A spokesperson tells us, that’s triple the amount of patients it had a week ago.
“We now are experiencing the surge that the Rogue Valley experienced a few weeks ago, we knew it was a matter of when and not if, and now it’s happened,” said Asante Spokesperson Tom Hottman.
Next week, the hospital will begin canceling elective surgeries.
Hottman says this can all be prevented, by getting vaccinated.
