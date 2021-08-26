Jackson Co. is experiencing an E-Coli outbreak

Home
JACKSON CO., Ore. — Jackson County is experiencing an E-Coli outbreak.

Jackson County Public Health says 15 known cases of the disease are in the area.

It says 10 of those sick people are currently in the hospital.

Public health adds some young children sick with E-Coli are currently up at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

It says the most obvious symptoms are extreme diarrhea or bloody diarrhea.

If you experience those symptoms, it encourages you to visit your doctor as soon as possible.

It’s unknown where the E-Coli came from and how it’s spread.

