Sky Lakes Medical Center says COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, closes additional COVID-19 unit

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore—Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, says it’s seeing fewer covid cases at the hospital. NBC5 News first told you earlier this month, that the hospital was being stretched thin, with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital opened a 2nd Covid Isolation Unit earlier this month, but saw a decline in cases, and says it no longer needs it. Tom Hottman, a spokesperson for Sky Lakes, says it was seeing numbers in the high teens. Friday it only had 6 covid patients.

“The numbers were creeping up, creeping up, creeping up, and finally hit that high watermark, stayed there for a short time, and now the water is beginning to recede so we’re still not out of the flood zone but it’s getting a lot better,” said Hottman.

Sky Lakes has since opened a walk-in vaccination clinic, open 9 to 5 Monday through Friday. Klamath County Public Health, says the current positivity rate for the county is 17%

