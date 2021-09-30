Home
Sky Lakes says hospital capacity is up despite fewer COVID-19 patients

Sky Lakes says hospital capacity is up despite fewer COVID-19 patients

Local News Top Stories , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Sky Lakes Medical Center says its has gone up in capacity Wednesday, despite having fewer COVID-19 patients.

The hospital says this is because of, “complexities of medical center resources.”

We asked a hospital spokesperson to explain what that meant. He said that could mean not having enough staff, or resources available.

“Covid patients still represent more than a third of our total overall patients, and so even though the focus is on the number of Covid patients and how that could be prevented, we still take care of a whole lot of other people,” said  Sky Lakes spokesperson, Tom Hottman.

As of Wednesday morning, 22 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, 18 of those Covid patients are unvaccinated.

There are 4 patients in the ICU.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »