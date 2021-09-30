Sky Lakes says hospital capacity is up despite fewer COVID-19 patients

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Sky Lakes Medical Center says its has gone up in capacity Wednesday, despite having fewer COVID-19 patients.
The hospital says this is because of, “complexities of medical center resources.”
We asked a hospital spokesperson to explain what that meant. He said that could mean not having enough staff, or resources available.
“Covid patients still represent more than a third of our total overall patients, and so even though the focus is on the number of Covid patients and how that could be prevented, we still take care of a whole lot of other people,” said Sky Lakes spokesperson, Tom Hottman.
As of Wednesday morning, 22 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, 18 of those Covid patients are unvaccinated.
There are 4 patients in the ICU.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.