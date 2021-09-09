Home
Slater Fire: One Year After

Slater Fire: One Year After

Local News Top Stories ,

HAPPY CAMP, Ore. – One year ago the Slater Fire tore through the community of Happy Camp burning down 40% of the town’s buildings. The road to recovery is ongoing, but moving at a slow pace.

Many residents whose homes burned down are living in trailers the Karuk Tribe donated. One major issue the community has had is getting contractors out to help rebuild.

Just in time for the anniversary, the town is also getting help from a non-profit called Hope Crisis. Abby Yeager, Executive Director of the Happy Camp Community Center says the organization is hoping to build 60 homes over the next three years and 80 homes within the next 5 years. But she said the rebuilding process all depends on funding.

Wednesday the community of Happy Camp is having a 1-year memorial. The event is both in-person and virtual. There will be a to-go-style spaghetti dinner, as well as $50 gift cards available for Slater Fire survivors.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »