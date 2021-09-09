Slater Fire: One Year After

HAPPY CAMP, Ore. – One year ago the Slater Fire tore through the community of Happy Camp burning down 40% of the town’s buildings. The road to recovery is ongoing, but moving at a slow pace.
Many residents whose homes burned down are living in trailers the Karuk Tribe donated. One major issue the community has had is getting contractors out to help rebuild.
Just in time for the anniversary, the town is also getting help from a non-profit called Hope Crisis. Abby Yeager, Executive Director of the Happy Camp Community Center says the organization is hoping to build 60 homes over the next three years and 80 homes within the next 5 years. But she said the rebuilding process all depends on funding.
Wednesday the community of Happy Camp is having a 1-year memorial. The event is both in-person and virtual. There will be a to-go-style spaghetti dinner, as well as $50 gift cards available for Slater Fire survivors.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]