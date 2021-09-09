New wildfire in Douglas County triggers evacuations

GLIDE, Ore. – A new fire started in Douglas County Wednesday, prompting evacuations in the area.
Sometime around 4:00 p.m., a small fire was reported in the 14000 block of Little River Road outside of the community of Glide. As of 4:50 p.m, the Mystic Mountain Fire was reportedly about 10 acres. At least one barn caught fire.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 (GO!) notifications are in effect for homes on Mystic Mountain Lane near Glide off Little River Road.
People living on Little River Road from Mystic Mountain Lane up to Peel Loop Road were placed on a Level 2 (get set) advisory.
For the latest updates on the fire and evacuation levels: