SMART Reading is looking for volunteer readers in JaCo/JoCo

Medford, Ore. — The children’s literacy nonprofit, ‘SMART Reading’, which stands for Start Making A Reader Today, is seeking volunteer readers who will be placed at a Jackson or Josephine County elementary school or preschool to read with children on a weekly basis.

No prior experience is necessary, and all training is provided.

Smart is looking for volunteers for the following schools:

Howard & Kennedy Elementary in Medford

Madrona Elementary in Grants Pass

Walker Elementary in Ashland.

You can learn more or volunteer by contacting your local SMART office at 541-734-5628, or by visiting www.SMARTReading.org to submit a volunteer application.

