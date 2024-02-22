South Medford High School winter athletics excel as championships approach

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some winter sports at South Medford High School finished their seasons on top as championships approach.

Tuesday night, both boys and girls basketball won their games against North Medford, clinching the OSAA Southwestern Conference Title for both teams. The boys are now 9th in the state, while the girls are ranked number one.

The teams will play South Eugene this Friday, but have to wait and see who they’ll play in the first round of playoffs. That bracket will be released this weekend.

“One thing you’ll notice with both basketball teams is just an unselfish approach to the game,” said SMHS Athletic Director, James Joy. “They’re not always necessarily about the individual scoring, but making sure that the team scores.”

And it doesn’t end there, boys bowling won the conference title and are headed to state this weekend in Salem.

Wrestling is also heading to state this weekend in Portland. During the Southwest Conference Championship match, four boys won titles in their weight class and they’re headed to state along with four other boys and one girl.

The dance team won their last competition and will head to state.

Cheer finished 10th in the state.

And two South Medford HS girls advanced to the state swim meet.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.