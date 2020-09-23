SNAP recipients affected by wildfires may be eligible for replacement benefits

SALEM, Ore. — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who lost food because of the wildfires may be eligible for replacement benefits.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said it’s available for people who lost food due to a power out or home damage.
The department said you must request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of experiencing food loss. It said replacement benefits are not automatic, the amount each SNAP recipient will receive is based on their monthly amount.
ODHA urges you to contact your local office as soon as possible to see if you’re eligible. For more, click here.
