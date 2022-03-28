So. Oregon farm moves to Virginia, to escape ‘fire country’

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A southern Oregon farm has finished moving its operations out of southern Oregon.

After the loss of their home and farm in Talent in 2020 to the Almeda fire, Valhalla Organics moved its headquarters to where its farm was located, in Klamath County. But then, last year, the Cutoff fire burned that property down.

Done with what it called “fire country”, the owners of Valhalla Organics are now completing their cross-country trip to Virginia, beginning a new chapter for the company.

“We really want to farm, we want to provide our community with food we want to be as self-sustaining as possible and we just felt that it was too scary and difficult to stay in Oregon and do that here,” said Ruby Reid, Owner of Valhalla Organics.

Valhalla Organics plans to resume its operations next month. It still plans on providing its products to southern Oregon, orders can be placed on their website.